Kagan Says Colleagues 'Immodest' In Ignoring Precedent

Law360, Washington (July 18, 2019, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Justice Elena Kagan said Thursday there's something "a little bit immodest" about the willingness of her U.S. Supreme Court colleagues to overturn precedent as she discussed her battles this term to save settled law. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan gestures as she speaks at Georgetown University Law Center on Thursday. (AP) In an appearance at Georgetown University Law Center, the Obama appointee talked about her passionate dissent in the takings case Knick v. Scott, in which she accused her colleagues of disregarding over 100 years of case law interpreting the Fifth Amendment. The case was one of four the court agreed to hear...

