Purdue Wants Fed. Circ. To Rehear OxyContin Patent Claims

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Prescription opioid maker Purdue Pharma asked the full Federal Circuit to reconsider an opinion upholding a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating claims in a patent covering abuse-deterrent formulations of extended-release OxyContin. In a July 18 petition for rehearing, Purdue Pharma LP, The P.F. Laboratories Inc. and Purdue Pharmaceuticals LP said the Federal Circuit misapplied precedent by shifting the burden to Purdue to prove it was entitled to the filing date of its patent application, which generics maker Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC didn’t contest when it challenged the patent. Purdue said the date is key to the case because one of...

