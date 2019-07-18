Trump To Nominate Gibson Dunn's Scalia For Labor Secretary

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump said Thursday he plans to tap Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP partner Eugene Scalia to be secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor, replacing the outgoing Labor chief Alexander Acosta. ....working with labor and everyone else. He will be a great member of an Administration that has done more in the first 2 ½ years than perhaps any Administration in history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019 Scalia, son of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, is a management-side attorney who's represented the likes of Walmart and The Boeing Co. in high-profile labor cases....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS