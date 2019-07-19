EU Tells Nordea To Fix Policy, Process & Data Weaknesses

Law360, London (July 19, 2019, 1:28 PM BST) -- Nordea Bank Abp must address weaknesses in its policies, processes and data systems, Europe’s banking watchdog has said, as it takes over regulation of the Nordic lender from the Swedish Financial Authority. The European Central Bank said on Thursday that it has found "deficiencies and weaknesses" at Nordea after the bank moved its headquarters from Sweden to Finland in 2018, which brought the bank under the ECB’s direct supervision. The central bank undertakes a comprehensive assessment — known as an asset quality review, or AQR — when a bank moves within its regulatory remit. But, although the ECB found shortcomings at...

