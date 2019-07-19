Schroders Takes Control Of ILS Specialist Secquaero

Law360, London (July 19, 2019, 2:18 PM BST) -- British fund giant Schroders has completed its takeover of Zurich-based insurance linked securities investor Secquaero Advisors. Schroders PLC announced Thursday it has upped its stake in Secquaero Advisors AG from 50.1% to 100%. Under the agreement Secquaero will be integrated into Schroders Private Assets, firming up the asset manager's foothold in the world market for insurance products. Schroders initially took a 30% stake in Secquaero in 2013, with an aim to meet the increasing demand for ILS by institutional clients, and raised its holding to 50.1% three years later. The securities investor plays a pivotal role in the global reinsurance...

