Unaoil Iraq Partner Pleads Guilty To Bribery Charges

Law360, London (July 19, 2019, 10:36 AM BST) -- A former oil executive has pled guilty to conspiring to bribe officials to secure contracts in Iraq for clients of the Monaco-based oil consultancy Unaoil, the first conviction in the Serious Fraud Office’s three-year investigation. Basil Al Jarah, described by the SFO as Unaoil’s partner in Iraq, has pled guilty at a hearing at Southwark Crown Court to five counts of conspiracy to give corrupt payments. (Getty Images.) Basil Al Jarah, 70, who the SFO has described as Unaoil Ltd.’s Iraq partner, pled guilty on Monday at a hearing at Southwark Crown Court in London to five counts of conspiracy to...

