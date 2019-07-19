Insurers Say Planned Curbs On New Drivers Will Boost Safety

Law360, London (July 19, 2019, 2:03 PM BST) -- An insurance lobby group has backed government recommendations to restrict the time that new drivers can spend at the wheel, saying the move could reduce premiums and improve road safety. Plans for a "graduated" license system to restrict new drivers in England, Scotland and Wales were announced by the Department for Transport on Thursday. Novice drivers could also be banned from motoring at night. The Association of British Insurers said in a statement that graduated driver licensing has the potential to dramatically improve road safety and that insurers have been calling for some time for it to be introduced. “The main...

