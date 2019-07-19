Barclays, PE Firm's Civil Trial Delayed Amid Criminal Case

Law360, London (July 19, 2019, 5:29 PM BST) -- A trial over a private equity firm’s claim that Barclays Bank PLC defrauded it at the height of the financial crisis has been postponed until June to ensure enough time for the parties to weigh the outcome of parallel criminal proceedings, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Robin Knowles ruled that the civil trial in PCP Capital Partner LLP's case against the bank — which was due to begin in October — must be adjourned to account for the Serious Fraud Office’s criminal case against three former senior executives at Barclays. The civil trial will now begin on June 2, with an...

