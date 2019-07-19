AB InBev Inks $11.3B Sale Of Australian Unit To Asahi Group

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 7:52 AM EDT) -- Anheuser-Busch said Friday it has inked an AU$16 billion ($11.3 billion) sale of its Australian subsidiary to Japan’s Asahi Group as the beverage giant eyes expansion into the Asian Pacific region, adding that it is still weighing an IPO of its Budweiser APAC unit. The divestiture will see Anheuser-Busch InBev pass its Australian unit, Carlton & United Breweries, to Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. The deal includes granting Asahi Group rights to commercialize AB InBev’s international brands in Australia. AB InBev expects the sale to allow it to focus more heavily on expanding further into the APAC region, as well as globally. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS