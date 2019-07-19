EY Must Look For Docs In Whistleblower's Conflict-Gold Case

Law360, London (July 19, 2019, 5:09 PM BST) -- A London judge Friday ordered an Ernst & Young unit to search for additional documents in a whistleblower suit accusing EY of suppressing incriminating audit findings for a Dubai gold company, after learning some materials had been destroyed. The ruling from Deputy High Court Judge Gavin Mansfield was a win for claimant Amjad Rihan, a former partner at an EY Middle East outpost, who told the court he was concerned documents were being wiped out. The judge also granted Rihan's request for information about EY's document retention policies. "I do think ... there is ground for concern in relation to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS