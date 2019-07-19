UK Insurers Build Opposition To New Compensation Rate

Law360, London (July 19, 2019, 5:32 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s insurance lobby on Friday branded the government's rationale for increasing the rate used to calculate personal injury compensation by only a narrow margin as "misleading and wholly disingenuous" and called for a reassessment. Huw Evans, director general of the Association of British Insurers, said in a letter to Lord Chancellor David Gauke that the impact assessment used by the government to justify raising the so-called Ogden rate to -0.25% "completely misrepresents" the price that insurers charge to policyholders. The Ministry of Justice dealt a blow to the insurance sector Monday by only narrowly raising the rate, which was set...

