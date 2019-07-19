Pepsi Boosts South Africa Biz With $1.7B Pioneer Foods Buy

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 1:54 PM EDT) -- PepsiCo has agreed to buy South Africa's Pioneer Foods Group in an approximately $1.7 billion deal steered by Bowmans and Webber Wentzel that will allow the company to accelerate its entry into the country, the food and beverage megabrand said Friday. PepsiCo Inc. said it will acquire Pioneer Goods Group Ltd. for 110 South African rand ($7.91) per share, valuing Pioneer at 56% of the 30-day volume weighted average as of July 15. The deal has already been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is subject to a Pioneer Foods shareholder vote as well as customary closing...

