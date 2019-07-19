Barrick Strikes New Terms Valuing Acacia At $1.2B

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Barrick Gold Corp. said Friday it is poised to take full control of Acacia Mining after sweetening its buyout offer in a deal that values the embattled mining company at £951 million ($1.2 billion). Both companies' boards have agreed to Barrick's offer to buy out its fellow Acacia Mining PLC shareholders for a higher price than initially offered, according to the announcement. The deal would see Barrick, which is currently a majority shareholder, take full control of the company. Acacia Mining is the U.K. holding company of the Acacia Group, Tanzania's largest gold miner and one of the largest producers of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS