Insurance Exec Must Turn Over £1.4M After Das Fraud

Law360, London (July 19, 2019, 7:12 PM BST) -- A former director at Das must hand over approximately £1.4 million ($1.8 million) after a London judge slapped him with a confiscation order Friday over his part in a conspiracy to defraud the German-owned insurance company. Former Das claims director David Kearns was ordered to pay the money by Judge Martin Beddoe at a Southwark Crown Court hearing in which prosecutors are attempting to recover up to £9.3 million from Kearns and two others who were convicted of conspiracy to defraud last year. Kearns' attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment. Kearns was sentenced in July 2018 alongside former Das...

