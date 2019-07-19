What Attys Must Know To Steer Sovereign Wealth Funds

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 11:57 AM EDT) -- Sovereign wealth funds rival their private-sector counterparts in market share and are helping fuel the development of emerging industries, but their varied approach means attorneys who advise them must prepare to navigate uncharted waters. Sovereign wealth funds, or state-owned investment funds, operate with less visibility and different goals compared to the interests of a standard investment firm — and no two sovereign wealth funds are the same, which can lead to challenges for attorneys. Controlling roughly $7.45 trillion assets worldwide, these funds rival the size of the entire $8.7 trillion alternative assets industry, according to a special report released by Preqin...

