The Law On Laterals: 5 Decisions To Know 

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 1:33 PM EDT) -- Nearly a century has passed since U.S. Supreme Court Justice Benjamin N. Cardozo famously described the duty between business partners as “not honesty alone, but the punctilio of an honor the most sensitive.” And in the ensuing years, scores of courts have looked to Justice Cardozo’s high standard in cases involving law firms, partnership agreements and attorneys heading for greener pastures. Meanwhile, BigLaw competitor poaching, mass lawyer moves and practice group spinoff firms have become the norm in the industry, and have helped develop a significant body of case law on topics like client solicitation and how far firms can go...

