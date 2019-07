Ailing NFL Players And The Lawyer They Say Swindled Them

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The Ailing NFL Players And The Lawyer They Say Swindled Them



By Ryan Boysen



July 19, 2019 Larry Webster was being given a second chance.



A hulking, self-described “country boy” from...

To view the full article, register now.