Ex-NFLers Facing Potential Deception In Concussion Claims

Law360, Philadelphia (September 19, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge was warned during a hearing Tuesday about potentially unscrupulous behavior by attorneys, lenders and other entities who may be attempting to cheat former National Football League players out of claims on an uncapped settlement for head injuries.



Class counsel in the massive multidistrict litigation program told U.S. District Judge Anita Brody that they’d collected evidence that nearly a thousand retired players had inked agreements with third-party claims processors or lenders offering advances against their awards, and that many of the deals came...

To view the full article, register now.