Delaware May Go With Slow And Steady After Wild Strine Ride

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A tap on the brakes could be ahead for Delaware’s Supreme Court as Chief Justice Leo E. Strine Jr. hands over the wheel after five sometimes-turbocharged years that saw the nationally prominent bench issue a string of landmark decisions, experts told Law360. Although the state Judicial Nominating Commission has yet to call for applications since Chief Justice Strine's announcement earlier this month that he will retire this fall, the names of several potential successors began circulating almost immediately. And experts say each of them would move the venerable court, which commands the attention of powerful corporate boards and emerging economies alike,...

