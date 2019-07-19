UK Raises Antitrust Concerns Over $585M Plastics Deal

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The U.K.’s antitrust enforcer threatened Friday to subject a $585 million plastic packaging deal to extra merger scrutiny unless the companies propose adequate fixes for concerns over the reduction in the number of British liquid packaging suppliers the merger would cause. The Competition and Markets Authority is mulling a so-called phase 2 in-depth investigation into liquid packaging solutions company Liqui-Box’s planned purchase of London-based packaging supplier DS Smith PLC’s plastics business, a deal with an enterprise value of roughly $585 million. The agency’s concern, according to an announcement, is that Liqui-Box and DS Smith are two of the U.K.’s four main...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS