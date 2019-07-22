Outside Docs Off-Limits In £1B Indian Tycoon Debt Case

Law360, London (July 22, 2019, 7:32 PM BST) -- A London judge told a consortium of banks fighting to recover a £1.14 billion debt ($1.42 billion) from besieged Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya that they can't use documents from UBS and other outside parties to enforce their financial judgment against the businessman. High Court Judge David Waksman told the lenders, led by the State Bank of India, that while they're pursuing their bankruptcy petition against Mallya, they can't use documents they requested and received from certain third parties, including Swiss bank UBS AG. The Thursday order doesn't preclude the banks "from taking any steps necessary to preserve their rights in any...

