US, China Butt Heads Over Beef Trade Restrictions

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government on Friday leaned on China to peel back its restrictions on American beef, accusing Beijing of being overly wary of mad cow disease even though the U.S. has been deemed a "negligible risk" for that affliction. China and the U.S. reached an agreement for Beijing to open up its beef market to U.S. exporters in May 2017, but Beijing soon backtracked, flagging its concerns over mad cow disease, known formally as bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or BSE. The issue has remained a point of friction in the U.S.-China relationship ever since. The U.S. raised the matter at a meeting...

