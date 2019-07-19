GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives teed up a battle over minimum wage with the U.S. Senate, and groups of state attorneys general pushed for more federal guidance on cannabis as well as competition in labor markets. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Robocall Allegations Against Hertz Struck Down An Illinois federal judge on Thursday struck class allegations against The Hertz Corp. from consumers who accused the car rental company of repeatedly making unwanted robocalls, finding that the circumstances in the named plaintiff's case are too specific to represent the...

