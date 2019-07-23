IPR Drafting Tips To Conquer Barriers To Institution

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Drafting a successful petition for inter partes review is no small feat. There are a plethora of substantive and procedural hurdles for a petitioner to overcome before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board will reach the merits of the case. Some well-known and abundantly discussed hurdles derive from Sections 314(a), 315(b) and 325(d) of the Patent Act. These sections present threshold issues for petitioners seeking institution. While generally well-known, the nuanced application of these sections is ever-evolving, often to the detriment of the petitioner. Section 315(b) — One-Year Time Bar Section 315(b) of the Patent Act...

