Coal Co. Blackhawk Mining Opens Ch. 11 On $1.1B Debt

Law360, Wilmington (July 19, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Kentucky-based Blackhawk Mining LLC and 21 affiliates opened a prepackaged Chapter 11 in Delaware bankruptcy court on Friday, armed with a restructuring agreement for its $1.1 billion in debt that includes swapping $668 million in secured loans for newly issued equity. Jesse M. Parrish, chief financial officer of the privately owned mining company, said Blackhawk settled on and lined up the restructuring plan and deleveraging in advance to avoid a prolonged bankruptcy. The company, founded in 2010, resorted to Chapter 11 after struggling to meet debt service obligations that had grown as a result of heavy recapitalization needs following a series...

