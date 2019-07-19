After Delay, Pa. Programmer Pleads To Siemens Sabotage

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-area computer programmer pled guilty in federal court Friday to planting code that would deliberately break programs he’d written under contract with Siemens Corp., after his previous plea hearing was halted in June amid disagreements over whether his motivation should have been considered. David Tinley, 52, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Peter J. Phipps to one count of intentionally damaging a protected computer, for leaving “logic bombs” in the custom spreadsheets Siemens would use to manage orders for electrical generation equipment. After a certain date, this code would create glitches in the program that Tinley would “fix” by resetting...

