Former NJ Chief District Judge, 70, Dies After Cancer Battle

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Jerome B. Simandle, a former chief of New Jersey's federal bench who championed one of the nation's busiest courts amid its ongoing judicial vacancy crisis, has died at 70 after a battle with liver cancer, the Association of the Federal Bar of New Jersey and a longtime colleague said Friday. The exact day of his death couldn't be confirmed, but is believed to be late Thursday or early Friday. A onetime New Jersey federal prosecutor who was a magistrate judge from 1983 to 1992, Judge Simandle sat on the Camden bench since the U.S. Senate confirmed his 1992 nomination by...

