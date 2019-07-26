UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (July 26, 2019, 7:26 PM BST) -- The past week has seen market-maker Citadel Securities drag a rival and its employees into court, London's transportation authority file a pensions scheme claim against HM Revenue and Customs, and a dozen Lloyd's syndicates and a yacht broker facing insurance claims. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Corporate Crime and Compliance Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation Ltd. v. Qajygeldin Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. on July 24 sued the former prime minister of Kazakhstan, Akezhan Kazhegeldin, over the leaking of confidential information, opening yet another legal front in a long-running battle with Britain's Serious Fraud Office over the agency's handling...

