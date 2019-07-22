Metro Bank To Sell Loans After $1.2B Accounting Error

Law360, London (July 22, 2019, 11:45 AM BST) -- Troubled lender Metro Bank confirmed on Monday it is in talks to sell off a loan portfolio as it seeks to improve its financial position after revealing a £900 million ($1.2 billion) accounting blunder. Metro Bank has confirmed press reports that it plans to offload a mortgage portfolio to boost its capital position after it revealed a massive accounting error in January. (AP) The British bank is responding to press reports that it plans to offload a mortgage portfolio to Cerberus Capital Management LP to boost its capital position. There have been concerns about Metro Bank PLC’s financial position after it...

