Ukraine Bank Fights To Keep $1.9B Fraud Suit In England

Law360, London (July 22, 2019, 7:07 PM BST) -- A Ukrainian bank said Monday that an appellate court would undermine EU law if it blocked the lender’s $1.9 billion suit against two of its former owners from proceeding in London alongside “closely connected” claims of fraud against three English companies. David Pannick QC, counsel for PrivatBank, urged the Court of Appeal to overturn a lower court ruling from November, arguing his client’s damages claim against Gennadiy Bogolyubov and Igor Kolomoisky — the latter of whom is a former governor of the Ukrainian city of Dnipropetrovsk — belongs in England. “We say the judge erred in law in concluding the English courts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS