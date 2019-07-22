HMRC Requests Feedback On EU Disclosure Rules

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT) -- HM Revenue & Customs on Monday requested comments on the European Union's broad rules that would require tax preparers to disclose specific cross-border transactions to the government. The British tax authority requested comments on its proposed rules to comply with the EU’s legislation known as the Directive on Administrative Cooperation, or DAC6. In its proposed rules, it said despite tougher laws in recent years, it still sees evidence of companies and individuals using tax avoidance and evasion arrangements, both in the U.K. and abroad. DAC6 has been criticized as too expansive to be effective. The law, due to take effect next...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS