SFO Blasted Over Bad Culture And Behavior In Gov't Report

Law360, London (July 22, 2019, 8:54 PM BST) -- Britain’s white-collar crime agency is bedeviled by favoritism, poor management and unacceptable behavior, according to a report published by the U.K.'s prosecution oversight body Monday. SFO Director Lisa Osofsky said the formal review noting a culture of poor management and other bad behavior at the agency wasn't fun to read, but that the findings were necessary to help move the agency forward. (Getty) The review from HM Crown Prosecution Inspectorate found that the Serious Fraud Office’s focus on delivering casework has led to a culture that has created a “tolerance of neglectful approaches to management” or in some cases “of unacceptable behaviors.”...

