Insurer Snaps Up Defunct UK Underwriter For Brexit Push

Law360, London (July 22, 2019, 5:51 PM BST) -- Specialist insurer DARAG Group announced the purchase of a U.K. underwriter in runoff on Monday, part of its post-Brexit strategy to snap up insurers that used to sell employers’ liability, professional indemnity and general liability policies. The Malta-based company did not disclose the fee it paid for The Underwriter Insurance Co. Ltd., an insurer that provided coverage for the likes of financial institutions, professionals, and construction projects between 1998 and 2003. The underwriter is insolvent and hasn't issued new policies in more than 15 years, DARAG noted. Instead, DARAG wants to use the underwriter to buy other businesses in the country to...

