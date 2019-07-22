Fire-Stricken Philly Refinery Opens Second Ch. 11 In Del.

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 2:07 PM EDT) -- Owners of the fire-crippled and idled Philadelphia Energy Solutions LLC refinery opened their second Chapter 11 in 18 months Monday, saying they hope to see the site rebuilt and reopened despite reports of a permanent shutdown after an explosion and blaze in June. The company, which exited its first Chapter 11 reorganization in late March after a $700 million debt restructuring, shut down after a massive explosion and fire on June 21 that spread from a unit that produces octane additives to adjacent fuel storage facilities. Although PES reported the layoff of its 1,000-member workforce and a potential permanent shutdown days...

