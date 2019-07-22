Hunton Won't Take Brunt Of Heat Over Link To EPA Attys

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Even as Senate Democrats shine a harsh light on how Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP pushed energy clients' interests to a former partner who recently resigned from a top post at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the scrutiny on the firm's lobbying work could actually burnish its reputation with clients. An investigation unveiled Monday by senior Democrats on the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources turned up new allegations of ethics violations against Bill Wehrum, who stepped down last month as head of the EPA's Office of Air and Radiation under an ethical cloud. Wehrum, who led Hunton's administrative law practice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS