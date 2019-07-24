MilliporeSigma's CRISPR Claims Put Pressure On USPTO

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT) -- MilliporeSigma is trying to join a conversation about who was the first to invent fundamental technology of the gene-editing tool CRISPR, taking an unusual approach that attorneys say could ramp up pressure on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and raise the company's profile as a player in the space. MilliporeSigma, a life sciences company based in Burlington, Massachusetts, filed a petition last week asking the patent office to declare an interference proceeding between it and the University of California. The office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board has already declared an interference — a proceeding to determine who was the first...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS