Trilantic Hits Hard Cap Of $2.75B For Latest PE Fund

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 12:33 PM EDT) -- Trilantic North America, a private equity firm focused on sectors such as business services, consumer and energy, said Monday that it has completed fundraising for its latest investment vehicle after securing $2.75 billion from limited partners. The fund, called Trilantic Capital Partners VI (North America) LP, soared past its original goal of $2.25 billion before closing at the $2.75 billion hard cap, according to a statement. More than 75% of the capital contributions came from LPs that have previously invested with Trilantic, and the investor base includes public and private pensions, insurance companies, corporations, endowments and foundations, family offices and wealthy...

