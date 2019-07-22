Strong Debut Augurs Well For China's New Startup Market

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- China’s new technology-focused startup market surged in its debut on Monday, boding well for the Chinese government’s latest effort to bolster capital markets by making it easier for early-stage technology companies to list at home rather than abroad. Twenty-five companies that listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, ranging from semiconductor companies to health care-related firms, saw their combined stock values rise 140% on Monday, according to China’s state-run news agency Xinhua. Chinese regulators in March approved rules for the market, known as the STAR market, which is part of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Semiconductor provider Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc....

