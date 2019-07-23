Funds Told To Pay £1.5M Security In Mayer Brown Fraud Suit

Law360, London (July 23, 2019, 6:41 PM BST) -- A pair of funds have been told to stump up £1.5 million ($1.9 million) in security to Mayer Brown International LLP for costs should they lose a £74 million U.K. suit accusing the law firm of failing to protect investors from fraud. The two parties agreed to a consent order that said Axiom Funds would have to put down the cash as security to ensure Mayer Brown’s legal costs are covered if the funds lose the case. The Axiom Funds, which were clients of Mayer Brown, claim they suffered losses of approximately £108 million after the law firm failed to spot...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS