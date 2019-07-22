French Court Declines To Scrap FATCA Treaty With US

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- France's highest administrative court declined to strike down the French government's information-sharing agreement under the U.S. Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, finding that requirements to report the financial data of U.S. citizens in France don't violate privacy rights. The Council of State on Friday denied a challenge to France's FATCA treaty brought by the France-based Association of Accidental Americans. The group had contended that FATCA's requirement for foreign banks to report the financial information of U.S. account holders to American revenue authorities violated European Union privacy laws. The term “accidental Americans” refers to those born in the U.S. but with little connection...

