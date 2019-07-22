IRS Aims New Campaigns At US Individuals' Foreign Income

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The IRS has announced six new compliance campaigns focused on issues affecting U.S. nationals' overseas income, capital gains taxes for some pass-through businesses and certain forms of deferred compensation for services. A statement Friday from the Internal Revenue Service's Large Business and International division didn't include a launch date for the campaigns, but their adoption brings the total number of LB&I compliance initiatives to 59. The latest campaigns were decided through data analysis by the division — which oversees corporations, subchapter S corporations under the U.S. tax code and partnerships with assets of over $10 million — as well as suggestions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS