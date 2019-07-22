Marijuana Marks Still Not 'Lawful,' TTAB Says

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board is continuing to refuse cannabis-related trademarks, doubling down on an earlier ruling that state-level marijuana legalization does not make cannabis products lawful for federal trademark registration purposes. In a July 16 ruling, the board rejected a Canadian company’s attempt to register “Juju Rx” and “Juju Hybrid” as trademarks for marijuana vaporizers, citing a 2016 precedential decision that marks cannot be used lawfully on pot-related goods and services. The company had argued that marijuana is now legal under many state laws, but that argument was already rejected in the earlier decision, which pointed to the fact...

