Elk Petroleum Avoids Ch. 11 Trustee In Settlement Bid

Law360, Wilmington (July 22, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt oil and gas driller Elk Petroleum Inc. on Friday submitted a proposed settlement to the Delaware bankruptcy court that would cancel a bid by a secured creditor to appoint a trustee to oversee the debtors' cases, agreeing to have two independent directors installed to Elk's board. In a proposed settlement motion submitted in U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein's court, Elk Petroleum said the deal has been struck between an official committee of preferred equity holders and creditors, which have been at odds during the Chapter 11. Under the proposed deal, two independent directors have been selected to join Elk...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS