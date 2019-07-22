Blackhawk OK’d To Tap $240M Loan After Lien Changes

Law360, Wilmington (July 22, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt coal miner Blackhawk Mining LLC received court approval Monday in Delaware to access a portion of $240 million in post-petition financing packages after a judge raised concerns about granting liens on some of the debtor’s leased properties. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said she was not inclined to approve the debtor-in-possession financing at the first-day hearing because the lenders insisted on receiving liens on previously unencumbered lease assets without the knowledge and participation of the leaseholders. The two-tiered DIP package includes a $150 million post-petition term loan package that will infuse $50 million of new money into the Blackhawk...

