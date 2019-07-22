Liddle & Robinson Hits Ch. 11, Citing Alleged Bad Loans

Law360, London (July 22, 2019, 10:28 PM BST) -- New York employment law firm Liddle & Robinson LLP filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday, saying it was driven to seek bankruptcy protection by lenders that have aggressively pursued collection and interfered with the firm’s business. According to an affidavit by Jeffrey L. Liddle, the only remaining partner in the firm, lender Counsel Financial Services LLC provided loans for the firm to use as operating cash while it awaited fees from clients and successful cases. The loans included “extremely high interest rates,” and Counsel Financial formulated them not to serve Liddle & Robinson’s needs but instead to boost its own...

