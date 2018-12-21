ABA Rips USPTO Attorney Fee Rule As 'Radical'

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to strike down the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's "radical" and "unprecedented" policy of seeking attorney fees regardless of the outcome of a case. In an amicus brief, the ABA told the justices that the policy — rooted in reinterpretation of a century-old statute — was clearly not what Congress had in mind when it authorized USPTO to recoup “all expenses” after certain types of appeals. “Congress does not hide elephants in mouseholes,” the group wrote. “Here, it did not hide an unprecedented government-only, regardless-of-outcome, attorney-fee-shifting intent in the word...

