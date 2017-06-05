Challenge To Colo. Taxpayer Rights Act Revived By 10th Circ.

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A complaint against the Colorado Taxpayer's Bill of Rights by a group of the state's political subdivisions was revived Monday by the 10th Circuit, which ruled that a lower court should not have dismissed the case for lack of jurisdiction. In a split decision, a three-judge panel reversed a Colorado federal court's opinion that said it lacked jurisdiction to hear the case because several school boards, a county commission and a special district board were barred from asserting prudential standing against the governor. The political subdivisions alleged that the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights' requirement for tax increases to be approved by voters...

