4th Circ. Affirms Elon U Win In Janitor's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Elon University fired a Mexican janitor because its investigation showed he sexually harassed a colleague and not because of bias stemming from his heritage, the Fourth Circuit said Monday in an opinion affirming a North Carolina federal court decision. The panel signed off on the Middle District of North Carolina's decision tossing the suit in a per curiam opinion, saying former worker Teofilo Matias didn't refute the school's defenses to his unfair firing claim or a linked failure to promote claim. "Because we discern no evidence of pretextual motive for the contested employment actions, we affirm," the panel said. Matias challenged...

