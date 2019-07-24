Here’s Looking At FINRA 'Extraordinary Cooperation': Part 1

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 2:26 PM EDT) -- On July 11, 2019, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority released Regulatory Notice 19-23, providing new guidance on what constitutes “extraordinary cooperation” in FINRA investigations, and what credit FINRA may give to broker-dealers or individuals. Today’s article explores how this guidance may affect firms that self-report violations under FINRA Rule 4530(b). Tomorrow, we will discuss what this guidance may mean for a firm or an individual who enters into a settlement order (a letter of acceptance, waiver and consent, or AWC) with FINRA. Cooperation, Only More So In October 2005, we wrote an article titled “Cooperation, Only More So: What It Takes...

