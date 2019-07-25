Here’s Looking At FINRA 'Extraordinary Cooperation': Part 2

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 2:43 PM EDT) -- On July 11, 2019, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority released Regulatory Notice 19-23, providing new guidance on what constitutes “extraordinary cooperation” in FINRA investigations, and what credit would be given in determining the level of sanctions imposed or disciplinary action taken for violations. Yesterday, we explored how this guidance may affect firms that self-report violations under FINRA Rule 4530(b). Today, we discuss what this guidance may mean for a firm or an individual who enters into a settlement order (a letter of acceptance, waiver and consent, or AWC) with FINRA. Extraordinary Cooperation in Prior AWCs Captain Renault: Rick, there are many...

